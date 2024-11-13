Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OLA opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.65. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -124.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

