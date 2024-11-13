Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Palomar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,814.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $668,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,052,650.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,029. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

