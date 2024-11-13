Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.88 and traded as high as $37.41. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 61,476 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 3,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $96,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,214.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,447.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 3,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $96,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,214.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

