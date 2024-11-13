Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 464,903 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $114,083,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after buying an additional 1,333,892 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,475,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,962,000 after acquiring an additional 691,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,373,000 after acquiring an additional 492,783 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

