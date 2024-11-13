Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

CLX opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.95. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.