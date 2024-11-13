Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,716,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SW opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 281.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.18. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SW. Citigroup began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

