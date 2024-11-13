Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.44 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $24,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $487.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $492.00. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.88 and its 200 day moving average is $416.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

