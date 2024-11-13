Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,931.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $327.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.08 and its 200 day moving average is $316.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

