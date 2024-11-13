Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 120,576 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $29,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.99. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Get Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.