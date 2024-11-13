Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,664 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Radian Group worth $24,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 166.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,174.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,955 shares of company stock worth $4,130,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.