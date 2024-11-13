Q1 Earnings Estimate for Primerica Issued By William Blair

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $18.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

View Our Latest Report on PRI

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $302.89 on Monday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $304.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.