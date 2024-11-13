Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens raised their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

QTWO opened at $101.92 on Monday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Q2 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 31.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

