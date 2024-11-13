QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 27.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,973 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Navient’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,245. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

