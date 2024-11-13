Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 48.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 341,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

