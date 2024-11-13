Robert W. Baird Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $161.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $130.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.