Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROP opened at $564.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.22 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

