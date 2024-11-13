RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

RXO stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. RXO has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. RXO’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth about $76,982,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in RXO by 19.8% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RXO by 1,459.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,628,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,650 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the second quarter worth about $19,965,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 1,772.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 720,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

