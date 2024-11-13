Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 982 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

