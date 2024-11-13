Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 43,737 iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXJ. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,042,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

MAXJ stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94.

