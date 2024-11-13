Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XONE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XONE opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

