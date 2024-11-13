Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,117 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

