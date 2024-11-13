Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.