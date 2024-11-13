Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 155,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

