Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 402,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $6,450,000.

BATS:BAPR opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

