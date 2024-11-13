Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

