Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

