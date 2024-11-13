Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.25 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

ED stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

