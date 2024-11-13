Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,174,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.