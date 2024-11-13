Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.59 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.72 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.56 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

