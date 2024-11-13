Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

