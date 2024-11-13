Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.40 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 319.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in ON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 25.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

