Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.54 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 399,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51,378 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 421,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

