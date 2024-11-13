Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 330.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

