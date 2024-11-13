Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 355.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,289,000.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.