Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 355.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,289,000.
Tempus AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
