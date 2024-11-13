Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,575 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.