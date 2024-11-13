Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 18,695 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $340,000.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

