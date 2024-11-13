Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 691 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $63.65.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

