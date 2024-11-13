Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,067,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGOV stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

