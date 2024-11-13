Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

