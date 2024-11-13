Sigma Planning Corp Sells 13,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $57,584,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 698.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after acquiring an additional 145,158 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.