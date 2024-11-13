Sigma Planning Corp Sells 18,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after buying an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

