Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,392 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.