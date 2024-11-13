Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,606 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,229,000 after purchasing an additional 287,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

