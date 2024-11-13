Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

