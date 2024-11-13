Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
