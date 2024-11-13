Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.