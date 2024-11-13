Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 435,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.