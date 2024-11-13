Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

STN stock opened at $82.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,776,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stantec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 1,013.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 112,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

