State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,532 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 332.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 402.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

