State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 382 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,882.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH opened at $260.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.42 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

